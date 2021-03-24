Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 166,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

