Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.55% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

FCVT stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

