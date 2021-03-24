BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,961.67 ($25.63).

BHP traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,029.50 ($26.52). 4,837,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market capitalization of £102.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,172.40 ($15.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.45.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

