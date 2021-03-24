Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.