Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Achieves $285,087.05

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $285,087.05 and approximately $119.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,633.58 or 0.99971903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00359603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00278940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.93 or 0.00649451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,098,679 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.