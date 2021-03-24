Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,252.48

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $55,252.48 and approximately $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.