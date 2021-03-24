BitMart Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.53 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. One BitMart Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

BitMart Token Token Profile

BMX is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 654,558,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

