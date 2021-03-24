BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.93 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

