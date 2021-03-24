Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $79,629.23 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00336225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

