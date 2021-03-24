BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Hits $25,110.07

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $25,110.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,692,822 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

