BLOC.MONEY 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $46,353.74 and approximately $27.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a token. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 17,623,616 tokens. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

