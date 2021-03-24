Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,000.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.