Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Reaches $138.32 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $138.32 million and $338,632.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00006516 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

