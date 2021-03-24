BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187,657.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $187,657.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,737 coins and its circulating supply is 910,949 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

