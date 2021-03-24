BoutsPro Reaches Market Cap of $63,206.03 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $63,206.03 and approximately $47,327.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

