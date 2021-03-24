Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 47300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

