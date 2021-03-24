Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 5.5%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.56. 16,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 566,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,935. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.