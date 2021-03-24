Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 5.5%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 16,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 566,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,616 shares of company stock worth $1,402,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

