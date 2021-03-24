Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 58.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Broadcom by 11.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.29 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

