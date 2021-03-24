Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.99 Million

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $164.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $168.32 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $174.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $669.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $678.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.45 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $720.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

