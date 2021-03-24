Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.54 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $426.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $346.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

LFUS traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $256.25. 4,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.78. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.