Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,080 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

