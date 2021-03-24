Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,315 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.12.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.