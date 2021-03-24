Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 17.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $156.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

