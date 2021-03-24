Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $394.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

