Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

