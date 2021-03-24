Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

