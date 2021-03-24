Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,132 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

