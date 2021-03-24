Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Trading Up 1%

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $69.86. Approximately 948,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

