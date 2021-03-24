Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/11/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/10/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2021 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $891.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

