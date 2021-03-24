Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 79,500 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 121,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

