Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Caesars Entertainment worth $151,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

