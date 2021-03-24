Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,463.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,611.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,255.66. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,284.93 and a 12 month high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

