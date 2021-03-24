Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

