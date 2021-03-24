Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

