Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,081 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.97.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

