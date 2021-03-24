Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director William F. Paulsen Sells 5,500 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. 775,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

