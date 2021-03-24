Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give WeedMD (CVE:WMD) a C$0.60 Price Target

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) received a C$0.60 target price from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded WeedMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CVE WMD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 714,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,877. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. WeedMD has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

