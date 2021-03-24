CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

CWX traded down C$0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.26. 500,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$722.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

