Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 4.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,098. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

