Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 100,024 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.42% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $184.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

