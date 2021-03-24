Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 304,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

