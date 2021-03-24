Captrust Financial Advisors Has $53.26 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $53,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $124.16. The company had a trading volume of 155,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,707. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.