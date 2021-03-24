Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. 43,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

