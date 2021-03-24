Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 67,889 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of General Mills worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 544,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,343. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

