Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 3,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 517,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

