Cartesi Market Cap Achieves $109.70 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $109.70 million and $89.97 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,271,652 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

