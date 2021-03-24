CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.02 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $108,320.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

