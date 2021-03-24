Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.43 ($2.23).

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.95 ($1.38). 8,392,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,073. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.39. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

In related news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

