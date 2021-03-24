Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 2,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

